CS departs for Macau

December 05, 2017

Matthew Cheung departed for Macau today to visit the city for the first time since becoming Chief Secretary.

 

Speaking to reporters before his departure, he said he will meet Macau Chief Executive Fernando Chui.

 

He will also sign the Arrangement for Mutual Service of Judicial Documents with Macau Secretary for Administration & Justice Sonia Chan.

 

He said the pact is to ensure judicial documents are delivered smoothly and reliably between Hong Kong and Macau.

 

Mr Cheung said he will tour the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre to learn more about youth entrepreneurship in the city.

 

The visit will boost ties between the two cities, which is very important, he added.



