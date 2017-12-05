Duty visits beneficial: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her recent Saudi Arabia visit was fruitful and she is planning more duty visits for next year to promote Hong Kong's business, trade and professional services.

Speaking to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, she said she has conducted all of her visits abroad for this year.

She will conduct a duty visit to Beijing later this month.

Mrs Lam added she was warmly welcomed to Saudi Arabia and met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and several officials.

She said she attaches great importance to Hong Kong's external affairs, and conducting overseas visits can enhance the city's international status and expand business opportunities.