CE meets Saudi prince

Chief Executive Carrie Lam concluded her Saudi Arabia visit yesterday by meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Noting the kingdom hopes to strengthen co-operation with Hong Kong in various areas, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong, an international financial and business centre, is home to more than 8,200 offices set up by overseas and Mainland China companies, with 45% of them serving as regional headquarters or offices.

As Hong Kong entered into a free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations last month and has signed the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Agreement, Mrs Lam said the city, with its robust regime and quality professional services, is the best platform for overseas enterprises to access Mainland and Asian markets.

Noting services provided by Hong Kong will help the kingdom take forward its Vision 2030, she encouraged more Saudi enterprises to set up businesses in the city to explore together more business opportunities.