CE meets Saudi king

Business bazaar: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry & Mineral Resources and Chairman of Saudi Aramco Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih (centre) and Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan (right) in Riyadh.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam called on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today.

She said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is keen to develop its external affairs and she looks forward to strengthening economic and trade ties with the kingdom in the future.

Mrs Lam then met Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry & Mineral Resources and Chairman of Saudi Aramco Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

She said with its dual advantages of "one country" and "two systems" and prime geographical location, Hong Kong has become a prime offshore renminbi business centre.

With the convergence of capital and talent from overseas and Mainland China, Hong Kong has been able to attract a lot of overseas and Mainland enterprises to list in the city to raise capital.

Noting the Belt & Road Initiative will bring enormous opportunities for Hong Kong's economic development, Mrs Lam said the city has the experience, professional knowledge and connection networks to be the financing and asset management hub for the initiative.

Noting last year's presentation of Vision 2030 to boost Saudi Arabia's development, she said she looks forward to enhancing co-operation with the kingdom and encouraged its enterprises to make use of Hong Kong as a financing platform to seize together future opportunities.

Mrs Lam then attended a lunch hosted by Managing Director of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan and was briefed on the future developments of the fund under Vision 2030.