Good response to youth scheme

The Government has received a total of 1,176 applications for the Pilot Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth.

Making the statement to the media today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the response shows the plan has been well received by young people who want to participate in public policy discussion.

Five committees are in the first batch of government advisory bodies to recruit self-recommended young members.

Mr Cheung said the Government will consider extending the scheme to other government advisory bodies if the pilot scheme is successful.