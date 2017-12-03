Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Good response to youth scheme

December 03, 2017

The Government has received a total of 1,176 applications for the Pilot Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth.

                                 

Making the statement to the media today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the response shows the plan has been well received by young people who want to participate in public policy discussion.

 

Five committees are in the first batch of government advisory bodies to recruit self-recommended young members.

 

Mr Cheung said the Government will consider extending the scheme to other government advisory bodies if the pilot scheme is successful.

 

 



Top
The Chief Executive's 2017 Policy Address