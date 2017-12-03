CE departs for Saudi Arabia

Chief Executive Carrie Lam left for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today for a duty visit.

Speaking to the media at the airport before her departure, she said it is her 11th duty visit since she took up the post of Chief Executive.

She will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss bilateral business opportunities, particularly the financial services Hong Kong can offer to the kingdom.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Chairman CK Chow and its Chief Executive Charles Li will join the visit.

On the timing of the Legislative Council by-election which will clash with the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, Mrs Lam reiterated the Government respects the decision made by the Electoral Affairs Commission.

She added Hong Kong people trust the commission and believe the by-election will be conducted in a fair and open manner.