By-election nominations to open

Nominations for a Legislative Council by-election will be accepted from January 16 to 29.

The vacancies to be filled by the by-election cover the geographical constituencies of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East as well as the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.

A poll will be held on March 11 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate for each of the constituencies.

Notices of the by-election's nomination period and the appointment of Returning Officers with their office addresses were gazetted today.