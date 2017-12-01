Press here to Skip to the main content
By-election nominations to open

December 01, 2017

Nominations for a Legislative Council by-election will be accepted from January 16 to 29.

 

The vacancies to be filled by the by-election cover the geographical constituencies of Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East as well as the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency.

 

A poll will be held on March 11 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate for each of the constituencies.

 

Click here for nomination eligibility details.

 

Nomination forms can be downloaded here.

 

Notices of the by-election's nomination period and the appointment of Returning Officers with their office addresses were gazetted today.



