Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CE to visit Saudi Arabia

December 01, 2017

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 3 and 4.

 

She will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss bilateral business opportunities, particularly the financial services Hong Kong can offer to the kingdom.

 

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Chairman Chow Chung-kong and its Chief Executive Charles Li will join the visit.

 

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.



Top
Asian financial Forum