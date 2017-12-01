CE to visit Saudi Arabia

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 3 and 4.

She will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss bilateral business opportunities, particularly the financial services Hong Kong can offer to the kingdom.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Chairman Chow Chung-kong and its Chief Executive Charles Li will join the visit.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.