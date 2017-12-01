Views invited on rights covenant

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau is inviting people to send in their views on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is preparing to submit its fourth report on the covenant to the United Nations through the Central Government.

People can express their views on the covenant's implementation based on the topics in the report's outline, or suggest other topics which should be included.

The bureau said it will consider all public comments and suggestions received when drafting the report.

Views can be sent via email by January 12.

Click here for the report's outline.