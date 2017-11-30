CS visits Central Government bodies

Working together: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung meets the Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing.

Working together: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung meets the Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has visited Central Government bodies in Beijing to strengthen bilateral relations.

He visited the Chinese Academy of Governance yesterday, was briefed on its operation and met its Executive Vice President Ma Jiantang to discuss training for civil servants.

Mr Cheung thanked the academy for supporting national studies training for Hong Kong's civil servants. He added Hong Kong plans to open a civil service college to strengthen training for its government staff.

Today he called on Minister of Human Resources & Social Security Yin Weimin and discussed Hong Kong's human resources planning and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's latest measures on poverty alleviation, elderly care and support for the disadvantaged.

Meeting Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Yesui, Mr Cheung thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the assistance rendered to Hong Kong residents in distress abroad.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the ministry's support for the HKSAR Government in setting up Hong Kong Economic & Trade Offices overseas.

Mr Cheung said the HKSAR Government has put much emphasis on Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative and adopted a multipronged approach to seize opportunities arising from it.

He then called on the Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming.

He thanked the office for its continuous support for the work of the HKSAR Government.

Mr Cheung later visited a WE+Plus co-working space in Beijing operated by Hong Kong people to see the support services provided to startups and young people on the Mainland.

He met representatives of Hong Kong organisations and students living in Beijing to understand their life, work and study on the Mainland.

He briefed them on Hong Kong's latest developments and encouraged them to treasure the opportunities arising from the country's development.

He said the HKSAR Government will continue to provide assistance to Hong Kong people on the Mainland.