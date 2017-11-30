CE meets academy president

Tech ties: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Prof Bai Chunli at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Prof Bai Chunli at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Prof Bai's visit to Hong Kong to launch the Forum on Technology & Innovation for One Belt One Road & Greater Bay Area Development.

The forum is co-organised by the academy and the Hong Kong Science Park.

Mrs Lam thanked the academy for supporting the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong, adding 25 local scientists have been elected as its members.

The academy as well as local universities and other organisations have been working together to take forward research projects on stem cells and regenerative medicine.

Mrs Lam also said under the National 13th Five-Year Plan and the Belt & Road Initiative, Hong Kong can attract outstanding research institutions and talent worldwide to promote I&T collaboration among Hong Kong, Mainland and overseas institutions.

Noting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan will promote closer regional collaboration in I&T, she hoped Hong Kong's research institutions will make full use of the resources and advantages in the bay area to enhance I&T transfers.