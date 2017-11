HK affairs: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) meets Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing.

HK affairs: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) meets Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Director Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law started his duty visit to Beijing today by calling on the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office and meeting its Director Zhang Xiaoming.

He also visited China Foreign Affairs University to discuss civil service training matters and the Chinese Academy of Governance to see the Hong Kong & Macao Training Center.

Mr Law will visit Tsinghua University and Peking University tomorrow.