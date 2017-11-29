CS departs for Beijing

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung left for Beijing today to meet Central Government officials.

Speaking to the media at the airport before his departure, he said it is his first visit to the capital since he took up his post.

Mr Cheung will visit the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office, the National Development & Reform Commission, the Ministry of Human Resources & Social Security, and other agencies.

He will also meet Hong Kong people working or studying in Beijing.

Mr Cheung said he will discuss a series of issues with officials, including the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.