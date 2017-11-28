Public assured of XRL plan’s legality

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has assured the public the co-location plan at the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link has a solid legal foundation.

Meeting the media before today’s Executive Council meeting, she reiterated the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Mainland have already signed a co-operation agreement for the co-location arrangement.

She said the move marks the first of a three-step process to move forward with implementing clearance procedures at the station, adding the arrangement is essential to realising the full potential of the high-speed rail service.

The two sides are seeking the National People’s Congress Standing Committee’s endorsement of the plan.

Mrs Lam said the Government will disclose the full text of the agreement and explain its legal foundation in detail after approval has been granted.