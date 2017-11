Jeremy Young and Bonnie Ng won the Central & Western District Council by-election for the Peak and Tung Wah constituencies yesterday.

Mr Young secured 1,378 votes while Ms Ng got 1,034 votes.

A total of 1,780 and 1,973 electors of the Peak and the Tung Wah constituencies cast their ballots in the poll, representing turnouts of 33.41% and 38.81%.