19th Congress talk useful: Patrick Nip

The 19th National Congress talk has helped government officials to better understand the future development of China.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the statement to the media today, saying the talk outlined the national achievements made in the past five years as well as the challenges and problems the country currently faces.

It also covered the direction, important initiatives and action plan for its future development, he added.

"That also helps the implementation of 'one country, two systems', and also helps us to seize the opportunities presented to us through the development of the nation so that we could work together to develop our economies, particularly the emerging sectors.

"By getting this information and by deepening our understanding, actually that helps us, no matter individually or as a government official, to formulate government policies, or in the future development of Hong Kong and also our contribution to the country."