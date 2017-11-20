CS visits Yuen Long

Traffic flow: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) inspects traffic conditions along the Yuen Long section of Castle Peak Road.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung officially opened a leisure and cultural building for Yuen Long residents and was updated on the district’s medical facilities and transport development today.

After touring library and sports facilities in the Yuen Long Leisure & Cultural Building, Mr Cheung visited Tin Shui Wai Hospital which has been brought into operation in phases since January 2017.

Mr Cheung was pleased to learn the hospital plans to extend its daily accident and emergency services to 12 hours this financial year.

He said when the full range of services is launched, Tin Shui Wai Hospital would become a key medical institution in the area.

Mr Cheung then inspected traffic conditions along the Yuen Long section of Castle Peak Road where he was briefed by a Highways Department representative on a planned 540-metre-long elevated pedestrian corridor in Yuen Long town.

The Government plans to seek funding approval during this legislative term, so that construction on the project can start in 2018.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Cheung met Yuen Long District Councillors to discuss district issues, particularly those related to transport development.