CAS parade held

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at the Civil Aid Service 65th Anniversary Parade at Southorn Playground in Wan Chai today.



More than 500 participants, including CAS members from different regions and units, and cadets, joined the parade.

The CAS band, cadet corps bicycle demonstration team and social club interest groups performed at the event.

Representatives of government departments and guests from the Mainland and overseas also attended.

Over the past 65 years, the CAS volunteers have been dedicated to serving the community with the motto "Provide Emergency Relief, Serve the Community".

The service helped in managing isolation centres during the SARS outbreak in 2003, in maintaining order for the 2008 Olympic and Paralympic Equestrian Events, in managing quarantine centres during the human swine influenza epidemic in 2009, and in providing immediate emergency services during typhoons or in flooding, hill fires and mountaineering accidents.