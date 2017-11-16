Joshua Law visits Drainage Services Dep't

Waste management: Director of Drainage Services Edwin Tong (right) briefs Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law on the Drainage Services Department's work.

Waste management: Director of Drainage Services Edwin Tong (right) briefs Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law on the Drainage Services Department's work.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Drainage Services Department to learn about its work and meet its staff.

He met Director of Drainage Services Edwin Tong and directorate staff to get an update on the department's work in sewage treatment and flood prevention.

He toured Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works where he was briefed on the plant's daily running and monitoring of treated effluent.

Mr Law said he was pleased to learn it was equipped with the Combined Heat & Power Generator that makes renewable energy during the sewage treatment process and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

He was also briefed on the progress of a plan to relocate the treatment works to caverns.

The move will release 28 hectares of land with sea frontage from the current site for better use and improve the environment.

Concluding the visit, Mr Law met staff representatives and encouraged them to continue their good work.