Senior appointments announced

The Government announced three senior appointments today.

Co-ordinator (Policy Address) of the Central Policy Unit Olivia Nip will become Head of the Efficiency Unit on December 1, succeeding Kim Salkeld.

Wong Chung-leung will become Director of Water Supplies on December 3, succeeding Enoch Lam, while Sylvia Lam will become Director of Architectural Services on December 10, succeeding Leung Koon-kee.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said Ms Nip, with proven leadership and management skills as a seasoned Administrative Officer, will serve with professionalism in her new capacity.

Mr Wong and Mrs Lam, with their proven management and administrative skills, will lead their departments in rising to the challenges ahead, he added.

Mr Law thanked Mr Salkeld, Mr Lam and Mr Leung for their work.

Click here for the appointees' biographies.