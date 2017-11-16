Press here to Skip to the main content
SJ to visit Shanghai

November 16, 2017

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will visit Shanghai from November 17 to 19 and speak at the 9th Lujiazui Law Forum.

 

He will give opening remarks at the forum organised by the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Justice, the Shanghai Bar Association, the Shanghai Notary Association, the Shanghai International Economic & Trade Arbitration Commission, the Hong Kong Bar Association and the Law Society of Hong Kong.

 

Mr Yuen will also meet officials of the Ministry of Justice, the Shanghai Municipal Government and Bureau of Justice, as well as legal and dispute resolution representatives.



