Gov’t responds to US report

The Government has urged foreign legislatures not to interfere in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s internal affairs in any form.

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau issued a statement last night in response to media enquiries about a report issued by the United States-China Economic & Security Review Commission.

It said: “Since the return to the motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

“This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle, which has been widely recognised by the international community.”