Joshua Law visits Yau Tsim Mong

Support service: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) chats with staff at the HOME Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities in Yau Ma Tei.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited Yau Tsim Mong District today to inspect a service centre for ethnic minorities and a youth facility.

Mr Law toured the HOME Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities in Yau Ma Tei.

He learned how it helps ethnic minorities integrate into the community and he met women participating in a drawing class there to better understand their daily lives.

Mr Law then visited the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Jockey Club Tai Kok Tsui Integrated Services Centre to learn how it enhances young people's job skills.

Secondary students at the centre shared their experiences with Mr Law in learning how to make creative handicrafts. He then tasted coffee brewed by a participant in a cooking class.

Mr Law said he was pleased to learn the centre offers a wide variety of activities to help youths explore their interests and potential. He encouraged young people to equip themselves for their future careers.

He added the Government will address the concerns of young people in education, careers and home ownership, and encourage their participation in politics and public policy discussion.

Mr Law also met Yau Tsim Mong District Councillors to discuss local issues.