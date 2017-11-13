Helper exploitation intolerable: CS

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the Government cannot tolerate the exploitation of domestic helpers and will prosecute any employment agencies found to be abusing them.

He made the statement tonight after the Philippine government discovered domestic helpers approved to work in Hong Kong had been sent to other countries.

Mr Cheung said the Labour & Welfare Bureau and the Labour Department will liaise with the Philippine Consulate General on the issue.

He added Hong Kong has a good record on protecting domestic helpers and foreign workers, and has always attached importance to their rights.

He said their exploitation cannot be tolerated and he urged people to report such misconduct.