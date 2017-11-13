Electoral consultation starts

The Government is inviting people to send in their views on various electoral arrangements in preparation for the next election cycle.

The Consultation Paper on Review of Electoral Arrangements was published today.

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau said the study mainly seeks views on issues related to the regulation of online election advertisements, and the regulation of election surveys and polling hours.

Regarding online election advertisements, the Government proposes introducing an exemption to protect Internet users merely expressing their views from inadvertently breaching electoral laws.

As views on the regulation of election surveys and polling hours are diverse in the community, the bureau welcomes more opinions on these issues.

The consultation document has been uploaded to the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau website. Views can be submitted by email by December 29.