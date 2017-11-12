CE meets Australian PM

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Hong Kong International Airport’s Government VIP Lounge today.

Mr Turnbull’s stopover is the first visit to Hong Kong by a serving Australian Prime Minister in more than 30 years.

As of last year, Hong Kong is Australia's fifth largest source of investment, sixth largest trading partner in services and seventh largest export market for goods, Mrs Lam noted.

In addition, more than 600 Australian companies are operating in the city.

Welcoming the launch of free trade agreement negotiations between the two places in May, Mrs Lam said she is pleased to see both sides have been working closely together to take trade and investment relations to new heights.

With Hong Kong keen to develop its creative industries, she expressed hope for more collaboration with Australia.

She said discussions are underway for Business of Design Week 2018, with Melbourne and Hong Kong partnering up for the mega event.

Mrs Lam also thanked the Australian government for launching the Hong Kong/Australia Working Holiday Scheme in 2001, which has benefitted more than 66,000 young people from Hong Kong.

She welcomed more co-operation in education with Australia, as it is one of the most popular destinations for Hong Kong students studying overseas.