CE welcomes motion of thanks

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she is pleased the Legislative Council passed a motion of thanks yesterday for her maiden Policy Address.

Mrs Lam made the statement after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, today.

She was glad to see the discussions in LegCo during the three-day debate progressed in a normal fashion, with reasoning, comments and even criticisms.

Regarding the Philippine government’s suspension of issuing overseas employment certificates for Filipino domestic helpers, Mrs Lam expressed concern over the issue.

She said Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong was following up on the matter.

Mrs Lam added the arrangement is not targeting Hong Kong, so she hopes the Philippine government will resolve the matter as soon as possible.