Q1 target for anthem proposal

The Government hopes to submit the legislative proposal on the National Anthem Law to the Legislative Council Panel on Constitutional Affairs in the first quarter of next year.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the statement today, saying: "It would be very effective for us to focus on the legislative proposal, to deliberate and to consider whether it is the most appropriate way to do so, having regard to our constitutional and legal system and legal principles."

Mr Nip said the Government will listen to and consider the views of lawmakers and the public during the legislation's drafting.

The Government plans to submit the anthem bill within this legislative year for lawmakers to discuss, he added.