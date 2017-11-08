By-election poll cards posted

The Registration & Electoral Office has mailed poll cards to 5,300 and 5,000 registered electors of the Peak and Tung Wah constituencies informing them to vote in the Central & Western District Council by-election on November 26.

The Peak Constituency polling stations are in Hong Kong Park Sports Centre, 29 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, and Upper Building, German Swiss International School Peak Campus, 11 Guildford Road.

The Tung Wah Constituency polling stations are in SKH St Matthew's Primary School, 12-20 New Street, and King's College Old Boys' Association Primary School, 58 Bridges Street, in Sheung Wan.

They will be open from 7.30am to 10.30pm on the by-election day.

Electors should cast their votes at the poll station designated on the poll cards mailed to them.

Dedicated polling stations will be set up in penal stations and Happy Valley Police Station for electors who are imprisoned, remanded or detained by the Correctional Services Department and other law enforcement agencies, to cast their votes that day.

Electors can log onto the Online Voter Information Enquiry System to check their designated polling station and whether they are registered electors. They can also call 2891 1001.

The candidates of the Peak Constituency are Jeremy Young and Edward Chin. The candidates of the Tung Wah Constituency are Lui Kam-keung, Bonnie Ng and Olivia Lau.