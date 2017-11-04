SJ to visit KL

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will visit Kuala Lumpur from November 6 to 8 to promote Hong Kong's international legal and dispute resolution services.

Mr Yuen will meet Malaysian legal officials, visit the arbitration centre in Kuala Lumpur, and attend promotional activities of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council there, including the launch of its "In Style．Hong Kong" Symposium.

He will also speak at an investment session co-organised with the Department of Justice, and launch Hong Kong Live in Kuala Lumpur, a Hong Kong Tourism Board’s promotional event.