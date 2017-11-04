Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

SJ to visit KL

November 04, 2017

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen will visit Kuala Lumpur from November 6 to 8 to promote Hong Kong's international legal and dispute resolution services.

 

Mr Yuen will meet Malaysian legal officials, visit the arbitration centre in Kuala Lumpur, and attend promotional activities of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council there, including the launch of its "In Style．Hong Kong" Symposium.

 

He will also speak at an investment session co-organised with the Department of Justice, and launch Hong Kong Live in Kuala Lumpur, a Hong Kong Tourism Board’s promotional event.



Top
DATA.GOV.HK