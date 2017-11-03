Joshua Law inspects Housing Dep't

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Housing Department today to learn about its work and meet its staff.

He met Permanent Secretary for Transport & Housing (Housing) and Director of Housing Stanley Ying and directorate staff.

Mr Law then visited the Development & Construction Division to learn about its work on architectural and project management services for the planning, design and construction of public housing developments.

He toured the Estate Management Division to learn about the Comprehensive Structural Investigation Programme, under which inspection is conducted to ascertain the structural safety of public housing estates aged about 40 years old.

Mr Law also met staff representatives to discuss their work. He praised them for their efforts and encouraged them to continue serving the community with commitment and dedication.