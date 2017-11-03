New team young, committed: CE

All Under Secretary and Political Assistant posts have now been filled, with young and committed appointees.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement after the appointment of the remaining two Political Assistants was announced today.

Mrs Lam said she is glad to see that all the posts have been filled with people who are passionate, capable and committed.

She said the appointed Under Secretaries and Political Assistants agree with her manifesto and share her philosophy of governance for the new-term Government.

Of the 26 Under Secretaries and Political Assistants, 12 are aged under 40 and eight are women, Mrs Lam noted, saying it shows the Government has achieved its goal to inspire more young people and women to join its team.