100 civil servants praised

Top job: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law commends a civil servant for her outstanding performance.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law presented awards today to 100 civil servants from 37 bureaus and departments for their outstanding performance.

More than 1,000 civil servants have been recognised by the Secretary for the Civil Service's Commendation Award Scheme since it launched in 2004, for performing outstandingly for at least five years continuously.

Mr Law said outstanding civil servants are professional and dedicated to their work.

"I have met frontline civil servants and listened to their views and I hope to better address their concerns and provide them with appropriate support."

He said the initiative announced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam in her Policy Address to augment the civil service establishment by at least 3% in the next financial year will ease the work pressure on civil servants.

The establishment of a new civil service college will further enhance training for civil servants, he added.

Mrs Lam congratulated the awardees at a cocktail reception after the award presentation ceremony.