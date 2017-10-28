CE attends remembrance ceremony

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today officiated at a ceremony to commemorate those who died defending Hong Kong during World War II.
She laid a wreath at the Memorial Shrine in City Hall Memorial Garden.
Other senior officials and representatives from the Judiciary and the Legislative and Executive councils also attended.
They were joined by representatives of Central Government organisations in Hong Kong, Consular Corps members, religious leaders, community dignitaries, former members of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, war veterans' groups, uniformed groups and student groups.