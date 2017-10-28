Press here to Skip to the main content
CE attends remembrance ceremony

October 28, 2017
In memoriam

In memoriam:  The Government holds a ceremony to commemorate those who died defending Hong Kong between 1941 and 1945.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today officiated at a ceremony to commemorate those who died defending Hong Kong during World War II.

 

She laid a wreath at the Memorial Shrine in City Hall Memorial Garden.

 

Other senior officials and representatives from the Judiciary and the Legislative and Executive councils also attended.

 

They were joined by representatives of Central Government organisations in Hong Kong, Consular Corps members, religious leaders, community dignitaries, former members of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, war veterans' groups, uniformed groups and student groups.



