CS, Nicholas Yang visit Southern District

Arts appreciation: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second right) and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (second left) visit an arts studio at ADC Artspace in Wong Chuk Hang.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited Southern District today to learn about the latest development of the local arts industry and startups.

They visited Cyberport to be briefed on the financial and professional support provided to startups at different stages of development.

The support includes government funding to help startups turn innovative ideas into prototypes and physical products, and assisting them in formulating marketing plans, fundraising as well as exploring local and overseas markets through incubation and accelerator support programmes.

They then visited local artists' studios at ADC Artspace in Wong Chuk Hang, a project subsidised by the Government and operated by the Arts Development Council to provide arts space for visual and media artists at concessionary rent.

Mr Cheung said the Government and the council will continue to identify venues suitable for conversion into arts space to support young local artists' creative work.

They also visited the Federation of Youth Groups Jockey Club Social Innovation Centre to learn about how it nurtures youth innovation and entrepreneurship through the provision of co-working space, training and incubation programmes.

In addition to providing office facilities, the centre helps social innovation enterprises and youth startups expand their networks, identify suitable investors as well as organise events and workshops to promote social innovation.

Mr Cheung encouraged the centre's staff to help the younger generation to propel society forward through innovation and technology to enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness.

They concluded their visit by meeting Southern District Councillors.