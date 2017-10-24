Joshua Law to visit Singapore

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law will visit Singapore on October 25 and 26 to learn more about civil service management and training in the city-state.

He will pay a courtesy call on Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Civil Service Teo Chee Hean.

He will also meet Singapore's Head of Civil Service Leo Yip and Permanent Secretary (Public Service Division), Prime Minister's Office, Yong Ying-I to discuss the management, training and development of the civil service.

Mr Law will then visit the Civil Service College of Singapore and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy to learn more about their operation.

He will also meet Charge D'Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore Fang Xinwen.