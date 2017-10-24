Improved subsidy scheme to be outlined

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong will introduce details of the Working Family Allowance Scheme at the Legislative Council today.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement to the media before attending today’s Executive Council meeting, saying the Government aims to implement the initiative in the next financial year.

She said the scheme will benefit more working households, adding it is a big enhancement on the Low-income Working Family Allowance Scheme.

Mrs Lam also said the enhanced scheme has gained wide support from the community, especially the social welfare sector.

Dr Law will explain more of its details to LegCo Panel on Welfare Services next month to gather more views, she added.