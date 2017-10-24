Respect the post-office system: CE

Former Financial Secretary John Tsang should respect the system that deals with the post-office employment of politically appointed officials, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

She made the statement today in response to media enquiries about Mr Tsang's move to a new job without making a declaration to a consultative committee.

The committee advises former Chief Executives and politically appointed officials on post-office employment.

Mrs Lam said the system balances public interests and the rights of officials.

She added that, if the rules on post-office employment are too restrictive, it will be unfair to politically appointed officials who are younger, and make it difficult for the Government to attract more people to join the political team in future.

Mrs Lam said the consultative system has no legal foundation or penalty mechanism, and departed officials have sought advice from the committee in the past out of respect for the system.

She hopes Mr Tsang respects the system in the same way as those departed officials.

She also refuted suggestions that Minister of Education Chen Baosheng's recent remarks on Hong Kong youths is an intervention into the city's education matters.

Mrs Lam said Mr Chen's comments are no different from what she has said in the Policy Address regarding young people and education.

She called on the public not to look at Mainland-Hong Kong exchanges with prejudice.