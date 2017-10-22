Post-office work has mechanism

There is an established mechanism to handle post-office employment or the appointments of former Chief Executives and other politically-appointed officials.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung was answering questions from the media today about a request from the Chief Executive’s Office for former Financial Secretary John Tsang to provide information on his recent participation in TV and radio programmes.

He said whether or not Mr Tsang was paid is not the major factor in considering if government approval is required.

Mr Cheung explained the Government has to consider the nature of the work and may seek the advice of the Advisory Committee on Post-office Employment for Former Chief Executives & Politically Appointed Officials.

“It is purely procedural and it is respecting the present system and also at the same time trying to provide (the) fullest information enabling a quick decision to be made,” he said.