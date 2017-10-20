Joshua Law visits ArchSD

Professional practices: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) visits the Architectural Services Department.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Architectural Services Department to learn more about its work and meet its staff.

Mr Law met Director of Architectural Services Leung Koon-kee and the directorate staff.

He was briefed on the department's work in building and maintaining community facilities, and promoting the best practices in the building industry.

He also toured the Architectural Branch and was briefed on the staff training on the use of building information modelling technology in projects.

Mr Law was told the department will apply the technology in the design of major government capital works projects from next year to reduce project risk and control project costs.

He then visited the Project Management Branch to be briefed on its work in managing government building projects.

Concluding his visit, Mr Law met staff representatives of various grades, and encouraged them to continue to provide quality and professional services to the public.