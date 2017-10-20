Rural by-election gazetted

The nomination period for the Rural By-election was gazetted today.

Eight Rural Representative vacancies will be open for nominations from November 2 to 15.

The by-election will cover six Resident Representatives for six Existing Villages - Lam Che and Nim Un, Kwan Tei, Wu Shek Kok, Main Street (East), Tai Po Mei and Yuen Leng Yip Uk.

It will also cover two Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives for two Indigenous Villages - Ham Tin and Sha Po Tsuen.

Nomination forms will be available at the Public Enquiry Service Centres of the New Territories District Offices and the Home Affairs Department, or click here to download.

The forms must be submitted in person to the Returning Officer of the respective village by 5pm on November 15.

If there is more than one validly nominated candidate for the same village, a poll will be held for that village on December 10. Eligible voters will receive a polling notice which specifies the date, time and place of the poll.

Call 2152 1521 for enquiries.