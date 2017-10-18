Gov’t committed to open information

The Government has met over 97% of the public requests for information partially or fully from 2014 to 2016.

Secretary for Constitution & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the statement to legislators today, saying only about 2.3% of the requests made under the Code on Access to Information were refused during the period.

The code obligates the Government to make available information it holds to requesters for the sake of openness and accountability.

The only exception is when there are valid reasons to withhold disclosure of information, such as when the information concerned touches on defence and security, law enforcement, legal proceedings and public safety.

The code also defines the scope of information provided by government bureaus and departments, and specifies the procedures and time frames for providing the requested information.

In 2014, the bureaus and departments received 4,599 requests for information. Of these, 3,863 requests were met in full while 77 were met in part and 92 were refused.

In 2015, there were 5,183 requests received. Of these, 4,325 requests were met in full while 107 were met in part and 88 were refused.

In 2016, there were 5,144 requests received. Of these, 4,243 requests were met in full while 101 were met in part and 118 were refused.

Mr Nip said the Government has strengthened training to enhance public officers’ understanding of the code.

He also said requesters can ask the bureaus and departments to review their cases if they think the code is not observed in handling their requests.

If they are not satisfied with the response of the bureaus and departments, they can lodge a complaint with the Ombudsman which is an independent body, Mr Nip added.