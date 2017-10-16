Five named for DC by-election

Five candidates have been nominated for the Central and Western District Council by-election.

Jeremy Young and Edward Chin have been nominated for the Peak Constituency by-election while Bonnie Ng, Lui Kam-keung and Olivia Lau have been nominated for the Tung Wah Constituency.

A full list of validly-nominated candidates will be published in the Gazette after the Returning Officer has validated and confirmed the eligibility of the nominees.

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung will chair a briefing for candidates and their agents this Friday on the poll to be held on November 26.