Five named for DC by-election

October 16, 2017

Five candidates have been nominated for the Central and Western District Council by-election.

 

Jeremy Young and Edward Chin have been nominated for the Peak Constituency by-election while Bonnie Ng, Lui Kam-keung and Olivia Lau have been nominated for the Tung Wah Constituency.

 

A full list of validly-nominated candidates will be published in the Gazette after the Returning Officer has validated and confirmed the eligibility of the nominees.

 

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung will chair a briefing for candidates and their agents this Friday on the poll to be held on November 26.



