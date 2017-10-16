Joshua Law visits Customs & Excise Dep't

Customs call: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) meets Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Customs & Excise Department today to learn about its work and meet its staff.

Mr Law met with Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang and directorate staff to get an update on the department's law enforcement and trade facilitation work.

He toured the Intellectual Property Investigation Bureau where he was briefed on its work to combat unfair trade practices.

Mr Law was also updated on efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking at the Customs Drug Investigation Bureau.

He wrapped up his visit by meeting staff representatives at a tea gathering and encouraged them to continue serving the public with dedication and professionalism.