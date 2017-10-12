Press here to Skip to the main content
HK-SZ legal pact renewed

October 12, 2017
Continued co-operation

Continued co-operation:  Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen (right) and Shenzhen Vice Mayor Gao Zimin renew the Co-operative Arrangement on Legal Matters for five years.

Hong Kong has renewed a legal co-operation agreement with Shenzhen for five years.

 

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen and Shenzhen Vice Mayor Gao Zimin signed the Co-operative Arrangement on Legal Matters today.

 

The arrangement will provide a robust exchange platform for the two cities' government departments and legal professionals.

 

It also stresses the support for Hong Kong as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as for the bilateral exchanges and co-operation among legal, arbitration, mediation and related professionals.

 

After the first five-year co-operative arrangement was signed in 2011, a range of exchanges and co-operation activities such as visits and workshops have been held.



