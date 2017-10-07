Address should boost livelihood

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung hopes the upcoming Policy Address will outline measures to honour Chief Executive Carrie Lam's election pledge to promote Hong Kong's economic development and improve people's livelihood.

Speaking to reporters today Mr Cheung said he expects the Policy Address, which will be delivered on October 11, to outline a blueprint for the city's development that will bring hope to the public, particularly young people.

Mr Cheung also condemned the spectators who booed the national anthem at a recent soccer match, saying the anthem and the national flag are solemn symbols of the nation.

He called on soccer fans not to repeat such behaviour when another international match is held next week.