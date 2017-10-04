Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Gov't notes CY Leung appointments

October 04, 2017

The Government is satisfied the two companies former Chief Executive CY Leung has agreed to join are non-profit-making organisations.

 

The Government made the statement today regarding Mr Leung's acceptance of his appointment as director of the Belt & Road Hong Kong Centre Company and the Bay Area Hong Kong Centre Company.

 

Former Chief Executives are subject to a three-year control period after leaving office during which they can accept specified types of appointments without having to seek the advice of the Advisory Committee on Post-office Employment for Former Chief Executives & Politically Appointed Officials.

 

Such appointments include those to non-profit making organisations.

 

Former Chief Executives should inform the Government of any such appointment accepted and undertaken by them during the control period, the statement said, noting Mr Leung submitted a notification on September 11 of his acceptance of the appointments.



Top
DATA.GOV.HK