Gov't notes CY Leung appointments

The Government is satisfied the two companies former Chief Executive CY Leung has agreed to join are non-profit-making organisations.

The Government made the statement today regarding Mr Leung's acceptance of his appointment as director of the Belt & Road Hong Kong Centre Company and the Bay Area Hong Kong Centre Company.

Former Chief Executives are subject to a three-year control period after leaving office during which they can accept specified types of appointments without having to seek the advice of the Advisory Committee on Post-office Employment for Former Chief Executives & Politically Appointed Officials.

Such appointments include those to non-profit making organisations.

Former Chief Executives should inform the Government of any such appointment accepted and undertaken by them during the control period, the statement said, noting Mr Leung submitted a notification on September 11 of his acceptance of the appointments.