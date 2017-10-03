CE to attend more LegCo meetings

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will attend more Legislative Council meetings to boost communication with lawmakers.

Speaking to reporters ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said she has accepted the LegCo Committee on Rules of Procedures' suggestion to attend one or two additional LegCo sessions every month to take questions.

She said the extra 30-minute sessions will be held before regular LegCo meetings on Wednesdays.

This is on top of her four 90-minute Q&A sessions with legislators every year.

"As regards my attendance before the Legislative Council, this is in line with my pledge that I am happy to engage the Legislative Council myself on a more frequent basis.

"I am awaiting the actual schedule and a timetable for my appearance more frequently in the Legislative Council."