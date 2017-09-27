Patrick Nip tours Tai Po

Scientific research: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) tours a genome technology company in Tai Po.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited Tai Po today to tour a genome technology company and community education facilities.

He visited BGI Tech Solutions in Tai Po Industrial Estate to learn about the development of genome technology and related scientific research industries.

Mr Nip said: "In the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, Hong Kong's edge in scientific research, coupled with the advantages of the Mainland in transforming research results into products, demonstrate that Hong Kong and the Mainland can attain complementary development and win-win results."

He then visited the Tai Po Pun Chung Community Education Centre to learn about its facilities and services.

He paid tribute to the Tai Po District Committee of the New Territories Association of Societies and the Tai Po District Federation of Women for organising activities at the centre that promote community education and lifelong learning, and help the disadvantaged.

Mr Nip concluded his visit by meeting Tai Po District Councillors to discuss local issues.