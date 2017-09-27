CS inspects improvement works

Commuter options: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung chats with a minibus driver on Shatin Pass Road where a public transport terminus is being built.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Wong Tai Sin today to inspect improvement works and meet district councillors.

He saw Kai Tak River and was briefed by Acting Director of Drainage Services Mak Ka-wai on its environmental upgrades.

Mr Cheung said was pleased to note the works, with the injection of landscaping and ecological elements, will revitalise the river for the community's enjoyment.

He then inspected work being conducted by the Wong Tai Sin District Council's working group in a San Po Kong alley to enhance environmental hygiene.

He later went to Shatin Pass Road where he was briefed on the construction progress of a public transport terminus.

Mr Cheung concluded his visit by meeting Wong Tai Sin District Councillors to discuss community matters.